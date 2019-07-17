Don Maison, who retired in February after 32 years as CEO of AIDS Services of Dallas, has been named as the 2019 recipient of the Black Tie Dinner’s Kuchling Humanitarian Award, Black Tie officials announced late last week.

The award is named in honor of the late Raymond Kuchling, a leading activist in the Dallas LGBTQ community in the 1980s. Maison is being recognized “for his many years of support, activism and leadership in the North Texas LGBTQ community,” according to an announcement by the Black Tie board, noting that ASD provides housing and support services for low income and homeless individuals and families living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS.

As CEO of ASD, Maison helped develop what has become the model for AIDS housing around the country, Black Tie officials said. Under his leadership, ASD grew from leasing two small houses to operating four apartment complexes in Oak Cliff that provide housing and services to 225 men, women and children in 152 bedrooms, with a staff of more than 70 people.

In an interview with Dallas Voice for an article on Maison earlier this year, his fellow AIDS activist and AIN Executive Director Steven Pace said, “Don brought [ASD] from its grassroots beginnings into maturity. And he’s kept HIV and AIDS on the agenda nationally. Don cares, he’s interested and he knows the people.”

The Kuchling Award and other awards will be officially presented during the 2019 Black Tie Dinner on Nov. 2 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.