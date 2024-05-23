Lost Souls Rugby is in Rome competing once again for the Bingham Cup.

In the first day of pool play, Lost Souls is one and one. In its first game against Brussels Straffe Ketten, Lost Souls won 24-19. In the second game, Lost Souls lost to the Vancouver Rogues 0-33.

The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a gay rugby player who is credited with bringing down the hijacked plane headed for the U.S. Capitol on September 11.

Thanks to team godfather Todd Maria for sending the update.

— David Taffet