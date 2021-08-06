The Arboretum

Those looking for the perfect venue for their wedding should consider Dallas’ parks

Looking for an interesting location for a wedding? Dallas parks offer a variety of experiences that can be surprisingly secluded, with a variety of catering options.

For smaller groups, a Dallas park wedding may be nothing more than a few friends or family gathering in some of the prettiest locations in the city. And because these are all city-owned facilities, same-sex weddings are handled equally with opposite-sex weddings.

After all, it’s in the city charter.

Here are some venue ideas.

214-515-6572

weddings@dallasarboretum.org

DallasArboretum.org

Choose from 18 ceremony locations and four reception options at the Dallas Arboretum during Dallas Blooms or anytime during the year. Daytime and evening options are available. Some locations offer a view of the Dallas skyline and White Rock Lake. Others surround you with the Arboretum’s lush plantings. The Arboretum offers a number of wedding packages including ceremony and reception.

Martha Stewart called it one of the 25 most beautiful garden wedding venues.

— David Taffet

Dallas Zoo

469-554-7477

dallaszooevents.com/weddings/

A variety of event spaces that can hold from 30 to 450 guests. From the Wilds of Africa including the Highland Hippo Hut to the Giraffe Overlook Tents to the Zoo North Pavillion or the Flamingo Room. For an extreme wedding, buy out the zoo for up to 8,000 of your closest friends and family. Treat your guests to animal experiences like giraffe feedings or host up to 250 guests in the evening at the Simmons Hippo Outpost.

Discovery Gardens

3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Fair Park

(214) 428-7476

Fair Park is Dallas largest and most under-used park facility. Many of the buildings at the park are available to rent for weddings and during the year will provide a private and expansive wedding experience. Reserve space during the State Fair of Texas, however, and the costs soar and privacy and easy parking eliminated.

The Discovery Gardens at Fair Park are large enough to accommodate multiple simultaneous weddings. The indoor greenhouse is a large butterfly sanctuary, but the surrounding gardens offer secluded outdoor space. Bride and groom rooms are available as part of the wedding package and reception space is also available.

Reverchon Park

3505 Maple Ave.

Think of Reverchon Park and you think of a dilapidated softball field and an overused recreation center. But between the ball field and the Katy Trail are some areas that were carved out into trails, stone stairways and sitting areas sometime in the 1930s. The area is secluded with beautiful views of the gorge that Turtle Creek formed as it winds its way through this park.

That area, accessible by staircase from the main park or from the Katy Trail, is worth exploring whether you’re looking for a place in nature for a small wedding party in the middle of the city or just looking to explore a hidden part of Oak Lawn.

No catering here, but a great place for a small group of friends to celebrate your special day.

Turtle Creek Park

3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

214-520-8611

TurtleCreekConservancy.org

Sure, Turtle Creek Park is one of the city’s most popular parks and no one is stopping you from holding a small stealth wedding and picnic on the lawn, but for a formal wedding, rent out Arlington Hall or plan an outdoor event in a tent. The park is operated by the Turtle Creek Park Conservancy, which can help with all of your catering needs.

Winfrey Point

950 E. Lawther Road

214-670-8740

DallasParks.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Winfrey-Point-48

Winfrey Point is a historic facility that sits atop a hill overlooking White Rock Lake. The 2,500 square foot house has plenty of parking for up to 270 guests, is a perfect place for weddings and has a bride’s room. In addition to the breathtaking view of the lake and, in the distance, the Dallas skyline, the house has a fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and screened wraparound porch. A perfect place for a wedding with a homey touch.