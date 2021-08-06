It’s all about the sunset that makes this a perfect wedding facility

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

If a dramatic sunset as you take your vows is what you’re looking for in a wedding venue, there may be no setting in the DFW area more perfect that The Yacht Club in Rockwall.

The Yacht Club is located on the east bank of Lake Ray Hubbard. From the decks of the clubhouse, the Dallas skyline can barely be seen in the distance. Positioned at one of the wider expanses of the lake, the club is front row for gorgeous sunsets.

But what about that haze that hangs over the city? That just makes sunsets more colorful, while the air over Rockwall is clear.

While there’s no shortage of places in the city of Dallas that welcome same-sex couples; outside the city limits, though, it’s another matter. A welcome for gay or lesbian couples is in short supply in surrounding areas. In fact, for some facilities, it’s been a badge of honor to deny same-sex couples access.

The Yacht Club, though, not only wants our community to feel welcome, they’ve already hosted some same-sex weddings, which Sales and Marketing Manager Danielle Wright has described as some of the most joyous events her venue has hosted.

The venue has five areas that can hold a wedding. One is a newly-fenced grassy area shaded by several mature trees. The area overlooks the lake and marina, which remains active, with boat owners sailing in and out of the dock, adding to the ambiance.

Sliding glass doors open to a catering hall with bar on this lower level that can accommodate a band, dancing and tables.

Upstairs is the ballroom that can seat 250, as well as a restaurant for smaller events. Want to see if the venue is right for you without a sales pitch? Go incognito and try out the restaurant for lunch or dinner Wednesdays through Sundays. Actually, go for dinner; you really won’t believe you’re in Dallas — well, Rockwall, but the lake is actually within the city of Dallas — when you see that magnificent sunset.

The building is equipped with bride and groom rooms. The bride room is large enough for two brides to get ready for their big day — or you could use both rooms.

Wedding packages start at $3,500, but The Yacht Club is offering a 10 percent discount if you tell them you saw this article in Dallas Voice. Food and beverage are catered in house in addition to the package.

They also offer an “elopement package” for fewer than 20 people for a four-hour experience plus an opportunity to come ahead of time for photos.

For landlocked Dallas, The Yacht Club offers a very different setting than most other venues in the area — secluded, but easy to reach; just a half hour from downtown Dallas, yet far away from the urban hubbub.

For a place that’s outside the city welcoming you “literally with open arms,” Wright said, The Yacht Club is a wonderful choice.

Getting there: Take I-30 east. After crossing Lake Ray Hubbard, exit Ridge Road. Make a right and travel about a mile and a half to Henry M. Chandler Dr. Make a right. Go just a few hundred feet and make a right at the guard house marked Chandler’s Landing. Tell the guard you’re there to go to The Yacht Club. Make a left and go three very long blocks. Make another left on Yacht Club Drive and pull into the parking lot. The Yacht Club is along the lake.

More information: Call Danielle for more information on prices and what’s included at 847-946-5023.