We all know that with the bars closed, many of our drag entertainers are feeling a serious financial crunch. Now Local Queen Merch, a company that describes itself as “an innovative, tech-infused approach to making and selling fan gear in today’s on-demand culture,” is stepping up to help some of those entertainers bridge the gap by presenting “QUEENS, A Live Digital Drag Show,” at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, livestreaming on the Local Queen Merch Facebook page.

Queens can be tipped via CashApp, Venmo and Paypal information displayed onscreen during their performances.

North Texas queens performing in the show include Nicky Lauren, Krystal Summers, Sasha Andrews, Kandy Cayne and Layla LaRue of Dallas and Jade Summers of Carthage. Other Texas entertainers in this week;s show are Kitana Paris York of Weslaco, Edna Anderson, Dessie Love Blake of Houston Roxanne Collins, Kristi Waters, Rita Andrews and Dena Cass of San Antonio and Dion Summers of Pharr.

Also performing will Mya McKenzie of Phoenix, Buff Faye of Charlotte, N.C., Danielle Hunter and Vanessa Van Cartier of St. Louis, Melissa Prime, Ada Vox and Aurora Saxton of Los Angeles, Amaya Sexton of Dayton, Kaina Jacobs of Las Vegas, Ivy League of Merrimack, N.H., Shantell D’Marco of Chicago and Kylee Hunter of Fort Lauderdale.

Local Queen Merch noted that last week’s edition of QUEENS has reached more than 30,000 people worldwide, was shared more than 250 times and has had 17,000-plus views — and counting.

Local Queen Merch operates with a vertical manufacturing process “built for on-demand ordering,” bringing “much-needed agility to the industry, better servicing today’s passionate drag queen fans and their growing real-time expectations with more unique and innovative products readily available on our site.”

Visit LocalQueenMerch.com for more information on the company and for information on hosting a digital drag show with “queens from around the country.”

— Tammye Nash