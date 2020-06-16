As theaters begin to slowly open up to live patrons, several local companies have announced a return to the boards… some quite soon.

Fort Worth’s Jubilee Theatre officially opens this Friday with its show How I Got Over, with a 50 percent capacity performance space. Safety measures include requiring facemasks for patrons, having your temp scanned at entrance, seating general admission and social distancing enforced in seating, as well as no concessions sold. The play will run through July 19.

Similarly, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will open David Javerbaum’s comedy, the three-hander An Act of God, for a brief run at Irving Arts Center’s Dupree Theatre from July 23–Aug. 1. This show replaces the planned musical comedy Disaster!, in an effort to use a smaller cast and create a safer space. Rules to ensure social distancing will also be in place.

Here in Dallas, things are progressing more slowly, although. In addition to the TITAS/Dance Unbound schedule announced yesterday, the AT&T Performing Arts Center will be officially reopened starting Oct. 4 with an evening with former First Daughter Jenna Bush Hager. The next official ATTPAC show will be comedian Jo Koy in January 2021, followed by Black Violin in February and Julie Andrews in April. All were canceled earlier due to coronavirus. More performances will be added as they become confirmed.

— Arnold Wayne Jones