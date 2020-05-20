Del Shores’ signature work is certainly Sordid Lives — from the stage play to the cult movie to the TV series and its various spin-offs, the quirky, dark tale of closet cases, drag queens, corrupt shrinks and randy amputees has camped its way into the hearts of countless fans. Shores is reuniting many of the cast members from those various incarnations on May 31 for a live reading of the original play. Among the cast are Leslie Jordan, Emerson Collins, Bonnie Bedelia, Dale Dickey, Beau Bridges, Beth Grant and Caroline Rhea, all social-distancing while recreating their original roles, as a benefit for the Del Shores Foundation, which benefits 23 nonprofit theaters around the country. It will air live at 7 p.m. that Sunday on YouTube and Facebook, and made available beyond that, with donations accepted through June 4 to the DelShoresFoundation.org.

You can watch it here or on Facebook.

— Arnold Wayne Jones