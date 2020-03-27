Bars and clubs were some of the first casualties of the social distancing practices, and that means if you’re used to going out on the weekend to dance or chill to music, well, you’re SOL. Or you would be, if we didn’t have DJ Ellz — who was just named best club DJ in the Readers Voice Awards — doing the hard work for you… for free. Ellz has come up with this set-list of more than two hours of hot tracks, including a brand new one from Dua Lipa, to get your groove on all weekend, even if you are just dancing alone. To listen, click on either Apple Music or Spotify. Have fun!

— Arnold Wayne Jones