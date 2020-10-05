As of Oct. 1, 11 more branches of the Dallas Public Library began offering Library To Go services, a contact-free service allowing customers to pick up their requests. Pick up is be appointment and items will be placed directly in a car trunk or other arranged place to avoid any direct contact.
While library buildings remain closed, the branches listed below are available for curbside service. The Oak Lawn branch on Cedar Springs Road remains closed and is not available for Library To Go pick up.
Items will be checked out for regular lending periods. Return items through outdoor book returns. The items will be quarantined for library staff safety for five days before being checked in, so allow at least five days for your account to be updated.
The Dallas Public Library’s catalog is online. Request a hold through the catalog.
Branches participating in Library To Go with contact information:
Central Library: 214-670-1740 | askalibrarian@dallaslibrary.org
Arcadia Park: 214-670-6446 | arcadiapark@dallaslibrary.org
Audelia Road: 214-670-1350 | audeliaroad@dallaslibrary.org
Bachman Lake: 214-670-6376 | bachmanlake@dallaslibrary.org
Bookmarks in NorthPark Center: 214-671-1381 | northpark@dallaslibrary.org
Dallas West: 214-670-6445 | dallaswest@dallaslibrary.org
Fretz Park: 214-670-6421 | fretzpark@dallaslibrary.org
Forest Green: 214-670-1335 | forestgreen@dallaslibrary.org
Grauwyler Park: 214-670-1335 | grauwylerpark@dallaslibrary.org
Hampton-Illinois: 214-670-7646 | hamptonillinois@dallaslibrary.org
Highland Hills: 214-670-0987 | highlandhills@dallascityhall.com
Lakewood: 214-670-1376 | lakewood@dallaslibrary.org
Kleberg-Rylie: 214-670-8471 | klebergrylie@dallaslibrary.org
Lochwood: 214-670-8403 | lochwood@dallaslibrary.org
Martin Luther King, Jr.: 214-670-0344 | martinlutherkingjr@dallaslibrary.org
Mountain Creek: 214-670-6704 | mountaincreek@dallaslibrary.org
North Oak Cliff: 214-670-7555 | northoakcliff@dallaslibrary.org
Park Forest: 214-670-6333 | parkforest@dallaslibrary.org
Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest: 214-670-1952 | lancasterkiest@dallaslibrary.org
Pleasant Grove: 214-670-0965 | pleasantgrove@dallaslibrary.org
Polk-Wisdom: 214-670-1947 | polkwisdom@dallaslibrary.org
Prairie Creek: 214-671-0410 | prairiecreek@dallaslibrary.org
Preston Royal: 214-670-7128 | prestonroyal@dallaslibrary.org
Renner Frankford: 214-670-6100 | rennerfrankford@dallaslibrary.org
Skyline: 214-670-0938 | skyline@dallaslibrary.org
Skillman Southwestern: 214-670-6078 | skillmansouthwestern@dallaslibrary.org
Timberglen: 214-671-1365 | timberglen@dallaslibrary.org
White Rock Hills: 214-671-1365 | whiterockhills@dallaslibrary.org
— David Taffet