As of Oct. 1, 11 more branches of the Dallas Public Library began offering Library To Go services, a contact-free service allowing customers to pick up their requests. Pick up is be appointment and items will be placed directly in a car trunk or other arranged place to avoid any direct contact.

While library buildings remain closed, the branches listed below are available for curbside service. The Oak Lawn branch on Cedar Springs Road remains closed and is not available for Library To Go pick up.

Items will be checked out for regular lending periods. Return items through outdoor book returns. The items will be quarantined for library staff safety for five days before being checked in, so allow at least five days for your account to be updated.

The Dallas Public Library’s catalog is online. Request a hold through the catalog.

Branches participating in Library To Go with contact information:

Central Library: 214-670-1740 | askalibrarian@dallaslibrary.org

Arcadia Park: 214-670-6446 | arcadiapark@dallaslibrary.org

Audelia Road: 214-670-1350 | audeliaroad@dallaslibrary.org

Bachman Lake: 214-670-6376 | bachmanlake@dallaslibrary.org

Bookmarks in NorthPark Center: 214-671-1381 | northpark@dallaslibrary.org

Dallas West: 214-670-6445 | dallaswest@dallaslibrary.org

Fretz Park: 214-670-6421 | fretzpark@dallaslibrary.org

Forest Green: 214-670-1335 | forestgreen@dallaslibrary.org

Grauwyler Park: 214-670-1335 | grauwylerpark@dallaslibrary.org

Hampton-Illinois: 214-670-7646 | hamptonillinois@dallaslibrary.org

Highland Hills: 214-670-0987 | highlandhills@dallascityhall.com

Lakewood: 214-670-1376 | lakewood@dallaslibrary.org

Kleberg-Rylie: 214-670-8471 | klebergrylie@dallaslibrary.org

Lochwood: 214-670-8403 | lochwood@dallaslibrary.org

Martin Luther King, Jr.: 214-670-0344 | martinlutherkingjr@dallaslibrary.org

Mountain Creek: 214-670-6704 | mountaincreek@dallaslibrary.org

North Oak Cliff: 214-670-7555 | northoakcliff@dallaslibrary.org

Park Forest: 214-670-6333 | parkforest@dallaslibrary.org

Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest: 214-670-1952 | lancasterkiest@dallaslibrary.org

Pleasant Grove: 214-670-0965 | pleasantgrove@dallaslibrary.org

Polk-Wisdom: 214-670-1947 | polkwisdom@dallaslibrary.org

Prairie Creek: 214-671-0410 | prairiecreek@dallaslibrary.org

Preston Royal: 214-670-7128 | prestonroyal@dallaslibrary.org

Renner Frankford: 214-670-6100 | rennerfrankford@dallaslibrary.org

Skyline: 214-670-0938 | skyline@dallaslibrary.org

Skillman Southwestern: 214-670-6078 | skillmansouthwestern@dallaslibrary.org

Timberglen: 214-671-1365 | timberglen@dallaslibrary.org

White Rock Hills: 214-671-1365 | whiterockhills@dallaslibrary.org

— David Taffet