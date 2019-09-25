Abounding Prosperity Inc. and Dallas Southern Pride are partnering with the Dallas Police Department to present what the DSP and API described as “an overdue conversation regarding the LGBTQ community in the southern sector of Dallas” tonight, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the MultiPurpose Room of the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 2901 Pennsylvania Ave.

Those confirmed to be participating include Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall and Phillip Clark, the LGBTQ liaison for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. Adam Balzadua, the Dallas City Council member representing District 7, has also been invited, and DSP and API leaders encourage all community members and LGBTQ allies to attend, as well.

The event kicks off Dallas’ Black Pride/State Fair Classic Weekend, which runs through Sunday and includes numerous parties and special events.

Kirk D. Myers, CEO of Abounding Prosperity, said, “While this conversation has been held in the Cedar Springs area, it is historic that we are bringing this conversation to a community that is disproportionately impacted and whose need is much greater than the availability of resources. In light of the recent hate crime committed [Sept. 20] in Dallas where another trans woman was shot multiple times, safety and preparedness remain a key issue among our LGBTQ+ community, and we must have meaningful conversation to aggressively address this issue.”