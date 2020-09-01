The National LGBTQ Task Force will stream its 2020 National LGBTQ Task Force Gala on Saturday, Oct. 3, in lieu of the usual gala held in Miami Beach, Task Force officials announced this week.

This year’s theme, “The Power of US,” will focus on celebrating progress for LGBTQ people and their families and the work of the National LGBTQ Task Force to ensure that the LGBTQ community is counted through the “Queer the Census” campaign and to emphasize the critical need to “Queer the Vote” in the upcoming election.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Latrice Royale will host the evening, which will also include video messages from Pete Buttigieg, Alan Cumming, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Shultz, Sam Champion, Jai Rodriguez of the original Queer Eye cast, George Takei and others, as well as a special presentations by National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Rea Carey and Deputy Executive Director Kierra Johnson.

“While we cannot be together physically, with this virtual event the Task Force Gala will be accessible to more supporters and members of the Task Force family than ever before,” Carey said. “Our theme this year, ‘The Power of US,’ speaks to the work we are doing to reclaim our democracy and end the attacks on the LGBTQ community that we have been subject to for the last three years.”

She continued, “We successfully collaborated with dozens of organizations to Queer the Census and we must Queer the Vote and make our voices heard like never before this November. I look forward to sharing our message of the ‘Power of US’ with people across the nation this October, and as we continue to address the many obstacles we face on the road to full freedom, justice and equity.

“So, put on your tux or your sweatpants and join in the fun!” Carey said.

YouTube sensation and two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Christina Bianco will “harness the voices of some of the world’s most popular divas for a special performance recognizing the evening’s largest sponsors,” organizers said. Bianco will also perform a duet with singer/songwriter Kimberley Locke, who finished third in Season 2 of the original American Idol series.

Registration is available for a donation of any amount at TheTaskForceGala.org. Guests are encouraged to become virtual “table hosts” by asking their friends, family and colleagues to join them in this special evening by making a donation and attending the event as well.

— Tammye Nash