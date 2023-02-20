Sr. Cpl. Allison Brockford (via Twitter)

Sr. Cpl. Allison Brockford was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 18, and charged with DWI. She served as LGBTQ police liaison.

At the time of her arrest, she was off-duty and not in uniform. The location of her arrest was not released. Brockford was placed on administrative leave pending an internal police department investigation.

For about a year, Brockford has partnered with officer Megan Sykes, who remains LGBTQ police liaison.

According to police records, Brockford was booked in at 11:13 p.m. and was released without bond.

David Taffet