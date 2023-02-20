Sr. Cpl. Allison Brockford was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 18, and charged with DWI. She served as LGBTQ police liaison.

At the time of her arrest, she was off-duty and not in uniform. The location of her arrest was not released. Brockford was placed on administrative leave pending an internal police department investigation.

For about a year, Brockford has partnered with officer Megan Sykes, who remains LGBTQ police liaison.

According to police records, Brockford was booked in at 11:13 p.m. and was released without bond.

— David Taffet