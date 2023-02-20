Theater queens rejoice! In a press release Monday morning, Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, dropped its big news by naming the upcoming shows for the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

“We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, patrons and community for their continued support as we celebrate 25 years of Bass Performance Hall this spring,” Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy said in the release. “The stellar lineup of shows in our 2023-2024 Broadway season sets the benchmark as we look ahead to the next 25 years.”

Broadway at the Bass ticket packages will be available starting at $276. Renewing members can be renewed through March 24 both online and by phone. New season subscribers can purchase tickets beginning April 11. For those interested in becoming season ticket holders, get on that waitlist now.

Individual ticket sales will be announced at later dates per show.

The 2023/24 Broadway at the Bass shows include:

Aug. 10-20: Disney’s Frozen

Sept. 26-Oct. 1: To Kill a Mockingbird

Nov. 28-Dec. 3: Six

Jan. 31-Feb. 4: Disney’s Aladdin

Feb. 6-11: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

June 11-23: Hamilton

July 9-14: Mamma Mia!

Season add-ons

July 28-30: The Book of Mormon

Sept. 15-17: Jagged Little Pill.

–Rich Lopez