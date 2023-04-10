On Sunday, The Latino Outreach and Understanding Division (LOUD), Texas Latino Pride and AIDS Healthcare Foundation will present the fourth annual Siempre Selena! Celebration on Sunday for fans to celebrate the late Tejano music superstar, Selena Quintanilla and her legacy. The event will happen throughout the Strip for a night of drag, music and more across four venues.

The festivities will kick off at Havana Lounge from noon-4 p.m. with a Selena-themed drag brunch hosted by Mayra D’Lorenzo.

The official centerpiece event will then happen over at the Round-Up Saloon from 4-9 p. m. hosted by Mr. Round-Up Greg Castillo. The event will feature a Selena look-alike contest and a drag show hosted by Macarena with special guest from Miami, T Lo Ivy. The event will also include free HIV rapid testing and STI education administered by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a raffle, photo opps and a vendor plaza spotlighting BIPOC-owned local small businesses. DJ Memo will spin all the Selena hits at the Round-Up.

The night will also feature the signature cocktail “Homo La Flor.”

The celebration will move on to both the Lava Lounge and TMC for more drink specials and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the fourth annual Siempre Selena! Celebration in the LGBTQIA community,” Juan Contreras, a representative from Texas Latino Pride, said in a press release. “This event brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate Selena’s life and legacy, while also promoting HIV awareness and STI education through our partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.”

Texas Latino Pride is a nonprofit organization that celebrates the cultural heritage, diversity and achievements of the Hispanic/Latinx and LGBTQIA communities in Texas.

Click here for the Facebook event listing.

–Rich Lopez