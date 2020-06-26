Earlier this morning (Friday, June 26), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order, under the umbrella of the COVID-19 disaster declaration issued in March, requiring all bars in the state to again shut down in an effort to stem the rising COVID-19 infection rate across the state. The order comes the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, June 25, reported a record 5,996 new cases, and the state’s positivity rate (test-to-positive result ratio) spiked to 11.56 percent and healthcare professionals across the state expressed growing concern that Texas hospitals will soon be overwhelmed.

Dallas Voice is contacting the owners/management of the LGBTQ bars for their responses, and will post them here as we receive them:

Dallas Eagle

Jeffrey Payne, owner of the Dallas Eagle, said he wanted to open his bar but didn’t because, “I couldn’t put myself, my family, my staff, my patrons into a situation I knew wasn’t going to be safe.”

He said that until now the governor’s strategy was to let the county judges take the “blame,” while he did nothing. He said he watched in horror as a north Dallas salon owner dictated statewide policy because she wanted to open her business earlier than even the governor’s accelerated plan.

About closing the bars this morning, Payne said, “He needed to do that.”

And he hoped Abbott was finally taking some responsibility and doing what needs to be done to keep the state safe.

“Kudos to the governor for finally stepping up,” Payne said. “He’s late. This was serious. He wanted to push blame to anyone but him. He failed us.”

Payne believes that if the state had remained closed a few more weeks, we could have actually begun opening safely and he believes the consequences for the economy are devastating. Many businesses that survived one closing and would have survived a few more weeks of closing, will now go under “and it’s the governor’s fault,” he explained. “He had no mechanisms in place, no way to make sure the policies were enforced. Instead, he created a situation where we’re going back to square one — this time with a lot more people infected with the virus.”

He added, “Abbott created a situation where we’ll have to watch the demise of business and rise in unemployment.”

Payne said he was frustrated because he didn’t want to be right about not opening his bar.

Alexandre’s

Alexandre’s owner Lee Daugherty said, “We had a month that most people realize was too soon.”

He said his staff has been meeting weekly and voting on whether or not they thought it was safe to open and have agreed the time’s not right yet. Even after opening, Daugherty said he wouldn’t ask a staff member to come back to work if they didn’t feel safe.

While closed, he and his staff are taking time to clean and do some construction.

Daugherty said the few contact tracings we have point to large get-togethers and bars.

“Abbott has the data,” he said. “And we have a skyrocketing number of cases, increasing deaths, full ICUs.”

He said he was glad Abbott returned some authority to local government so we could get our mask ordinance in place that some other cities around us are following as well.

“We’ve got to get serious about this,” Daugherty said.

He said his priority is to “make sure our staff stays healthy, fed and safe and to take care of our community as well.

Woody’s

“As most of you have heard, the bars in Texas are closed again. Thank you to the to the bar owners that made an actual effort to keep their employees and customers safe. Thank you to the staff of Dallas Woody’s Sports Bar and especially manager Chris Weinfurteer for making Woody’s a safe place to socialize during a difficult time. Thank you to the customers that ‘acted’ right! The others … not so much.

“As far as rumors go, Woody’s will reopen when the government says it’s okay. We are fortunate to own our building and property. If you hear any gossip, you now know the facts. Please be safe and hope to see you soon.”

— Matt

Caven

Caven Enterprises (JR.’s, Sue Ellens, TMC and S4) will have a statement shortly but in the mean time just wants its staff and customers to remain safe and healthy.