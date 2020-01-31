The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, today presented its annual Business and Community Excellence Awards during a luncheon at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.

Chris J. Schlarb, college coordinator for Eastfield College in the Dallas County Community College District and advisor for Eastfield College’s LGBTQ student group, Prism, won the Community Excellence Award.

Also nominated for the Community Excellence Award were Ahmad Goree, who volunteers with Dallas Southern Pride and for Abounding Prosperity Inc., and Judy Sherman cofounder and current vice president of Texas Pride Impact Fund.

Dr. David Lee and the Uptown Physicians Group won the Business Excellent Award. Dr. Steven Pounders and his practice, Steve Pounders M.D., and Douglas Roark’s Staff Perm were also nominated.

The Employee Group Excellence Award went the TI Pride Network at Texas Instruments. Also nominated were LEAGUE at AT&T and LGBTQ & Allies at Ericsson.

Luncheon co-chairs were Rachel Wold and Gary Sanchez. Chamber Board Chair Clint Thomson welcomed attendees, while Chamber President and CEO Tony Vedda introduced LGBT Leadership Initiative representatives Dr. Sidney R. Gardner, director of the SMU Women’s and LGBT Center, Debbie Herbst of Ericsson and Chamber Vice President Lisa Howe.

Sponsors for the awards luncheon were Toyota, MassMutual Dallas-Fort Worth, DFW International Airport and Prism Health North Texas Table sponsors included Celeratec Managed Services, Eastfield College, Dr. Steven M. Pounders, Ericsson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Texas Instruments, TNT Promotions and VisitDallas.

Media sponsors were Dallas Voice and Dallas Business Journal.

Upcoming chamber events include the Ruby Gala at the Alexander Mansion in Dallas on April 25 and the Texas Business Equality Conference hosted by Southwest Airlines on June 17. The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s LGBT Leadership Institute will be accepting applications for the class of 2021 through February.