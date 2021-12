It has been more than a year since members and supporters of the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce have had the chance to gather for a ribbon cutting to welcome a new business. Tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 8) that drought ends witha ribbon cutting welcoming ER of Texas to the chamber. The event, which will include giveaways, refreshments and photos as well as the actual ribbon cutting, begins at noon at ER of Texas, 3607 Oak Lawn Ave. Stop by and welcome to the gayborhood.