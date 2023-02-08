Members of the Texas Legislature’s LGBT Caucus were given leadership positions.

Caucus founder Mary Gonzalez is vice chair of the Appropriations committee.

Rep. Julie Johnson has been named vice chair of the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence committee.

Rep. Ann Johnson of Houston will be vice chair of two committees — General Investigating and Insurance.

Three Dallas County representatives who are affiliate members of the Caucus also received leadership positions.

Rep. Rhetta Bowers is Local and Consent Calendars vice chair.

Rep. Victoria Neave Criado will chair County Affairs.

Rep. Toni Rose is vice chair of both Calendars and Human Services. The Calendar committee controls what legislation get to the floor of the House and can be critical in derailing anti-trans bills.

— David Taffet