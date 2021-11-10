Legacy Cares holds its Legacy Grace Project National Conference for Women Living with HIV/AIDS, the largest conference in the U.S. for women living with HIV/AIDS this weekend, Nov. 12-14. More than 100 attendees are expected this year for the conference’s 22nd anniversary.

The three-day conference is designed to bring formerly isolated HIV-positive women together through its goal to support, educate and empower and create future advocates for HIV prevention, health education and awareness.

The conference takes place at the Westin Dallas Park Central Hotel and registrations are still being accepted online at https://whova.com/portal/registration/grace_202111/ .

Individuals can sponsor the conference fee for one deserving HIV-positive woman for $50 and larger sponsorships are also welcome.

For more information, visit Legacy Grace Project.

— David Taffet