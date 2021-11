It’s Men’s Health Awareness month, and today on The Good, The Brad and The Ugly, Brad is talking about way more than those extra sit-ups and less brownies and booze. Overall health includes mental health, and today’s guest, Brian Kennedy, will help unpack stigmas, issues and topics around setting your mindset and giving love to our mental stability. For more info visit Applecounseling.com.

