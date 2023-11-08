Officials this week announced that Lawrence Jetter has been named as the new executive director of Real Live Connection and Teen Pride.

Jetter, who works in the hotel/hospitality industry, has been active with RLC/TP since moving for Dallas from his hometime, Pittsburgh, Penn., in 2017. In Pittsburgh, he was youth director for a group of young men at Arsenal Middle School and worked with youth at his church.

Jetter said that during his 11 years managing people in the hotel/hospitality industry, “I have learned not only how to organize, but how to really engage my team members, build relationships with them and help them to be successful in their jobs. I’m really grateful that I have been able to bring these same skills to Real Live Connection and Teen Pride.”

Jetter said that he “fell in love” with RLC/TP “because it felt like the perfect match for me. … I have a true passion for young people. I see the future in them and love sharing my knowledge, experience, and genuine interest in their success.

“I’m the proud uncle of 13 nieces and nephews, so I think it may come naturally for me!” he added.

— Tammye Nash