Abounding Prosperity Inc., in partnership with the city of Dallas, is hosting a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, March 15, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., to mark the renaming of the 1.2-acre Kimble Park, at 2215 Warren Ave., in honor of the late Irene H. Trigg-Myers, one of the cofounders of Abounding Prosperity.

The ceremony will include the unveiling of renderings of the new Irene H. Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park and performances by gospel artists Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Tramaine Hawkins. State Rep. Venton Jones will issue a resolution from the Texas House of Representatives, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will issue a proclamation in honor of the occasion. Those expected to attend include representatives from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, the Dallas Police Department’s community liaison officer and other city officials.

Irene Trigg-Myers was “a local community activist who had a passion for assisting families in their transition from subsidized housing to self-sufficiency,” according to a press release from Abounding Prosperity. “During her career as a property manager, she became an advocate for fair, safe and sanitary housing practices for families in need throughout Dallas County and nationally. Her work ethic earned her numerous accolades and stellar reviews from the Housing and Urban Development Board.

“Her advocacy work led her to lobby for change for low-income and affordable housing and property beautification on many levels. Renaming the park underpins this legacy.”

Trigg-Myers also cofounded Abounding Prosperity, offices for which are located just a few miles from the park. Abounding Prosperity, under the leadership of CEO and cofounder Kirk Myers, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to responding to social and health disparities devastating communities of color in Dallas County.