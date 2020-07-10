It’s been a busy 24 hours for pop singer (and out trans woman) Kim Petras, who made her late-night talk show TV debut Thursday night and today dropped the video for her latest single, “Broken Glass.”

Petras performed her single “Malibu” — remotely, of course — on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Billy Eichner on Thursday night. (Watch the performance below, and go here to watch the video for “Malibu,” which features appearances by a host of Kim’s fans — celebrities and non-celebrities alike.)

QReview calls “Malibu,” released May 7, a “sun-soaked splash of summer rush,” while Desiree Guerrero with Out called it “glittery, sugary, summery,” and said it is “giving us all the fantasy pop escapism we need right now.”

And today, Petras released the video for her latest single, “Broken Glass” (watch below). Petras teamed up with DJ Kygo for the song and video, which was directed by Griffin Stoddard.

While the “Broken Glass” video is the direct opposite of the “Malibu” video — dark and moody as opposed to a bright beach party feel — the music remains crisp and engaging, danceable even, although in a completely different way. And even though the song is, on the surface, about a broken and dysfunctional love affair, listen to the lyrics and it is, at the same time, commentary on our current situation here in the U.S., where the thousands that have taken to the streets to protest racism, discrimination and violence have been met with racism, discrimination and violence, while at the same time those who refuse to listen to the science of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a hoax, are perpetuating the pandemic with their own selfishness and willful ignorance:

“We were so close to something right

But we’re stupid, but we’re stupid, but we’re stupid

We could turn love into a fight

Over nothing, over nothing, over nothing

And the only thing we had in common with each other

Was destroying everything we ever touched

So cheers to us and what we had

Let’s keep dancing on the broken glass

And all that’s left is smoke and ash

So let’s keep dancing on the broken glass

Cheers to us and what we had

Let’s keep dancing on the broken glass

‘Cause when you’re high, you’re bound to crash

So let’s keep dancing on the broken glass

Let’s keep dancing on the broken glass

Cheers to us

Let’s keep dancing on the broken glass

We could’ve done this perfectly

But we’re useless, but we’re useless, but we’re useless

Nobody does a tragedy like…”

— Tammye Nash

“Broken Glass” video:

Kim Petras on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!:”