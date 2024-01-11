Dallas counselor Brian Kennedy has been invited to speak next month at the Adolescent Symposium by Mental Health America.

Kennedy, who works with Room for Change with offices at 3710 Rawlins St., Ste. 1420, is an LGBTQ+ affirming therapist who works with adults and teens/adolescents experiencing depression, anxiety, stress, substance abuse and trauma.

At the symposium, Kennedy’s session is entitled “Whose Closet Is It: Understanding Coming Out and the Impact of Heteronormativity on LGBTQ Youth.” In it he will “explore the concept of covert cultural sexual abuse as the foundation for many problems that LGBTQ individuals face and Cass’s Identity model (the six stages of coming out).”

Mental Health America of Greater Dallas’ 48th annual Adolescent Symposium will be held Feb. 14-15 at the Plano Event Center. Find out more online at MHADallas.org/AdolescentSymposium.

— Tammye Nash