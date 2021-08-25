A Keller teacher has been placed on administrative leave because he refused to take down a Black Lives Matter poster in his classroom. He was not asked to take down the Pride flag that is also hanging in his classroom.

Dan Grunewald said the banner has been hanging in his classroom at Timber Creek High School for a year. Grunewald teaches animation and audio-video production.

Grunewald acknowledged that he was violating rules issued by the administration but said it was wrong of the school to side with racism.

WFAA reports that the school district issue a non-statement that it doesn’t discuss personnel matters publicly.

On the same day, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports racist images were drawn in two parking spaces at the high school.

