Jan Sport, the drag queen known as “Just Jan” from her stint on the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has teamed up with Impulse Group and Stonewall Foundation to create a new video as part of a COVID-19 relief effort targeting LGBTQ communities in greater New York City impacted by the pandemic.

The video, featuring Jan performing Andra Day’s anthem “Rise Up,” was produced by Impulse Group to “inspire and sustain the spirits of essential workers and those under stay-at-home orders as well as raise funds for those affected by the pandemic.” The project “had particular resonance for Jan, who according to her Twitter feed, recently lost her grandfather” to complications from COVID-19.”

The video was directed by Brad Hammer and in addition to Jan, it features clips of New Yorkers sheltering at home — many in drag, others not — holding up handwritten notes and placards of inspiration and humor.

You can see the video on the Impulse Group’s YouTube channel and the group’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

— Tammye Nash