UPDATE: Apparently, Gov. Greg Abbott also sent Moye a letter. We haven’t seen that yet.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter today (Wednesday, May 6) to Dallas County Judge Eric Moye, insisting that Moye immediately release hair salon owner Shelley Luther, who Moye yesterday sentenced to jail for opening her salon last week in violation of county and statewide shelter-in-place orders put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Luther had ignored repeated warnings from county officials to close the salon and had drawn a cadre of armed supporters who stood guard outside the salon after she opened last Friday, May 1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced yesterday (Tuesday, May 5) that hair, nail and tanning salons can re-open beginning this coming Friday, May 8.
During the trial, Moye offered Luther the opportunity to avoid jail time by apologizing for breaking the rules and opening her salon while other salon owners continued the abide by the governor and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ orders. Luther refused to do so, saying she wouldn’t apologize for opening the salon because she had done so she and the stylists who work for her could feed their children.
Moye sent Luther to jail for seven days and fined her $7,000.
In an email statement announcing he had sent the letter to Moye, Paxton accused the judge of having “abused his authority” in jailing Luther. He added, “I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table. The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”
Dallas Voice contacted Judge Moye’s office for comment, but we were told he was unavailable at the moment.
At least one hairstylist in the LGBTQ community on Tuesday applauded the judge’s sentencing of Luther on social media while at the same time decrying Abbott’s announcement that salons can begin re-opening at the end of the week. Saying she believes it is too soon to re-open salons and that doing so will likely cause a spike in infections, the stylist said that Luther’s action had forced Abbott’s hand, She said she now feels pressured to start seeing clients before she thinks it is safe to do so, or risk losing business she desperately needs to other salons.
— Tammye Nash
Dallas Voice is the LGBTQ newspaper. We report on issues and events in the LGBTQ community and on LGBTQ individuals. We also report on issues and events in the community at large from an LGBTQ perspective.
Dallas Voice is the LGBTQ newspaper. We report on issues and events in the LGBTQ community and on LGBTQ individuals. We also report on issues and events in the community at large from an LGBTQ perspective.
Once again, Dallas Voice is the LGBTQ newspaper. We report on LGBTQ people, events and issues, and we report on issues from the wider community from an LGBTQ perspective. If you are not interested in LGBTQ news and events, or if you are not interested in an LGBTQ perspective on “mainstream” news, get your news elsewhere. Thanks.
If the stylist feels like it's too soon for her to go back to work then she doesn't have to. Maybe if her clients choose to go elsewhere they'll come back when she feels ready to start working again. Or not. Everyone has a choice.
Me, I care and I appreciate the response. Considering the number of LGBTQ people in the industry it seems relevant.
My sister was on a ventilator for 22 days and is now in rehab to regain her strength. Our church organist had it and got better and thought he could go back to his regular activities – NOT! He had to dial it back down.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8260193/Two-Texas-women-arrested-undercover-sting-offering-beauty-salon-services-home.html?fbclid=IwAR2vqW2cs8H8zBYYKrY9oBdZvYG4klsKfgMxOZibe-ACQWhqY9Uy-0GStfk
Frankly, Judge Moye should be ashamed of himself!! This is an egregious example of disregarding Ms. Luther's civil rights to earn a living. In the face of so much animosity, where is his compassion & mercy? We ordinary people must earn a living, & we're not receiving a government hand out.
The salon was open before the shut down ended. Why is it fine for two Hispanic women to be arrested and charged for offering services, but not a white woman?
There is a lot of racism here and it's not coming from Judge Moye.
Shelley Luther now has a $450,000 go fund me. Does she still need that now that her fines have been paid and she is no longer in jail? If she does keep it, what will the money go to?
Please leave the salon closed if you support the continued quarantine. The salon that stays closed deserves to lose business. We all are going to die some day but no one should die from suicide and starvation. My mom is 75 with copd and cancer survivor. She wants to go anywhere she wants with no mask.
