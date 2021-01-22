It’s that time of year again: Readers Voice Awards voting time! That time when you get to cast your vote on the best of the best in Dallas/Fort Worth’s LGBTQ community.

This year’s theme is “A Bright Future on the Horizon,” and we want you to help us honor the brightest stars in our glorious LGBTQ galaxy.

“Here at Dallas Voice, we work hard to be ‘The Voice of the North Texas LGBTQ Community,’” Dallas Voice Publisher Leo Cusimano said. “And this is your chance to make YOUR VOICE heard and give your LGBTQ community favorites the recognition they deserve.”

Your vote also puts you in the running to win the drawing for a Dream Date Package that includes $500 in cash, dinner for two at Cremona Italian Bistro and a pair of tickets to an Uptown Players show. (The drawing winner will be announced in our March 26 issue.)

We have nine categories this year, including a brand new category this year: Pandemic Pivots, where you can vote on the best ways our community has adjusted to the “new normal” of COVID-19. Other categories are Pets, Travel, Show, Health, Metro, On the Town, Shop and Services.

But here’s the catch (although it’s not really a catch, just a deadline): Voting ends Jan. 31. That means as of today, you have ONLY NINE DAYS left to cast your ballots to get your name to recognize your faves and in the drawing. Do it now; do it HERE.

— Tammye Nash