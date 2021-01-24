Teen star JoJo Siwa officially came out on Friday, Jan. 22, by posting a photo on Twitter of herself wearing a T-shirt that says “Best.Gay.Cousin.Ever.” She captioned the photo, “My cousin got me a new shirt.” She also shared comments congratulating her and comments from fans telling her they are proud of her.

Now 17, Siwa first gained national attention as one of the students featured in two seasons of Dance Moms. She has a popular show on YouTube, “Its JoJo Siwa,” which has more than 12 million subscribers, and was named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2020. She has released three international-charting EP singles, and her debut single, “BOOMERANG,” which is about bullying, has been certified Platinum twice, and the video has more than 930 million views since 2016. She has won Reality Television Awards, Industry Dance Awards and four Kids’ Choice Awards.

Openly bisexual model/musician/online personality Tana Mongeau applauded Siwa for coming out, saying, “She changed history today for the future of LGBTQ youth.” out online personality Tana Mongeau said on Instagram.

— Tammye Nash