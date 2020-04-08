Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson announced today (Wednesday, April 8) that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $1.3 billion in emergency supplemental funding to thousands of community health centers to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Five health centers in Johnson’s 30th Congressional District have received

significant awards. They are:

Parkland Health & Hospital System: $817,415

Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic: $1,376,540

Mission East Dallas: $604,910

Foremost Family Health Centers (Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Clinic): $647,105

Healing Hands Ministries: $866,345

“Community health centers serve a vital role in ensuring access to comprehensive, quality, primary health care services to many of our vulnerable residents, especially during times of public health crisis,” Johnson said. “The clinics in my district are very well equipped and widely trusted to support the health of our families. I am proud to support the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the third stimulus package, that funded more than $1.3 billion to 1,387 health centers to respond to this pandemic.”

According to a statement from Johnson’s office, HRSA funds nearly 1,400 health centers that operate in nearly 13,000 locations nationwide. Health centers deliver care to the nation’s most vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and our nation’s veterans.

Led by patient-majority boards, these health centers provide affordable, accessible, and quality primary health care to over 28 million people a year, regardless of their ability to pay.

— Tammye Nash