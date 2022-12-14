Texas state Rep. Jessica González’s office announced today (Wednesday, Dec. 14) that she has filed House Bill 1012, “a comprehensive nondiscrimination bill that would ensure equal protection for members of the LGBTQ+ community and military veterans in employment, housing, and public accommodation.”

In a press release, the District 104 representative explained that HB 1012 would add sexual orientation, gender identity, and military veteran status to the state’s current nondiscrimination laws covering employment and housing. It would also protect all Texans from discrimination in places of public accommodation based on race, color, disability, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or status as a military veteran.

González said, “Yesterday I attended President Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, a monumental accomplishment for same-sex marriage protections. This bipartisan law shows when Democrats and Republicans come together, we can make our communities stronger by ensuring everyone is equally protected under the law.

“I am proud to file House Bill 1012 today to build on Congress’ actions and protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination in Texas. I hope every member of the Texas House will join me in supporting this imperative bill to send a message to all LGBTQ+ Texans — especially our youth — that their state values and respects them.”

González’s press release noted that a study conducted in 2020 by Texas economist Ray Perryman found that a nondiscrimination law in Texas would create 180,000 new jobs and almost $5 billion in state and local tax receipts. Polling data shows that 70 percent of Texans — including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and every major religious group — want Texas to have a comprehensive nondiscrimination law that includes LGBTQ+ people.