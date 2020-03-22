Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today stopped short of issuing a statewide “shelter in place order,” but Dallas County Judge Jenkins has just taken that extra step, ordering Dallas County residents to stay at home other than those providing or accessing “essential” services, including healthcare, government services, infrastructure services and financial institutions.

If you’re not at one of the essential businesses, or if you’re not out walking your dog or going to the grocery store, you need to stay at home,” Jenkins said. “We are about to see wave of first responders go down. I need you to police yourselves.”

The order currently is in place through April 3 but could be extended.

Jenkins urged people not to start panic-buying again, saying, “I know this order is going to worry people. [But] Grocery stores will remain open. The supply chain is working fine.”

To read Jenkins’ full amended order, which includes definitions of what it considered “essential,” go here.

Stay tuned for updates on this story; we will be watching to see if Tarrant County and/or other cities in North Texas follow suit.

— Tammye Nash