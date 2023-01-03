Come one, come all! Step right up and get your ticket to vote on the greatest show in DFW!

You want bearded ladies? We got ’em!

You want muscled-up strong men? We got ’em!

Gorgeous acrobats, dancing bears, lion tamers — we’ve got it all, even a big top, right here in the 2023 Readers Voice Awards.

That’s right folks; it’s that time again when you get the chance to make your Voice heard by casting your vote for the best of the best in DFW’s LGBTQ community — from the best taco joint to the best HIV specialist to the best place for brunch, from shops to shows and so much more.

And to make it even better, everyone who casts a ballot will be entered into a drawing for all the makings of the perfect date night: $500 in cash, a $100 gift card to Cremona’s Italian Bistro and two tickets to see one of the fabulous shows on Uptown Players’ schedule for 2023.

So don’t wait. Step right on up and cast your ballot today right here,

then be sure to pick up the Friday, March 31 issue of Dallas Voice to see all the winners of the