Since tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 3) is the beginning of the long Labor Day Weekend, we thought we’d share a post from The DPD Beat, the Dallas Police Department’s blog, in which DPD shares some tips from the American Red Cross intended to help everyone have a safer and more enjoyable holiday:

DRIVING SAFETY

If traveling by vehicle is part of your plans these safety steps are for you:

Be well-rested and alert, use your seat belts, observe speed limits and follow the rules of the road. Clean your headlights and turn them on as dusk approaches or in inclement weather.

Don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver available.

Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

Use caution in work zones. There are lots of construction projects underway on the highways.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely.

HEAT SAFETY

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

WATER SAFETY

Wear face coverings on land, especially when physical distancing is difficult. Do not wear them in the water as it may be difficult to breathe.

Don’t share goggles, nose clips, snorkels or other personal items.

A kiddie or inflatable pool can be a great way to have fun, but be sure to provide constant supervision to children in and around it. Drain the water from the pool and flip it over after swim time is over.

Wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating and have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear one around water.

Prevent unsupervised access to water. Constantly supervise children around water and avoid distractions. In group situations, designate a water watcher whose sole responsibility it is to oversee the activity in the water until the next water watcher takes over.

BE SAFE IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Being prepared is critical when people are out in remote areas with limited access to phone service, hospitals and emergency help. Before you head out, follow these steps:

Take a Red Cross First Aid/CPR course so that you will know what to do in case help is delayed. You’ll learn how to treat severe wounds, broken bones, bites and stings and more.

Know the level of ability of the people in your group and the environment around you. Plan accordingly. Sprains and falls are some of the most common misfortunes travelers may face.

Dehydration is also a danger. People planning a camping trip should plan for these dangers.

Share your travel plans and locations with a family member, neighbor or friend.

Pack a First Aid Kit. Make sure to include insect repellant, sunscreen and personal medications.

For more information visit RedCross.org.