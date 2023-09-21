CAROLINE SAVOIE | Contributing Writer

carosavoiswriting@gmail.com

See more photos, here, here, here and here.

From a drag-inclusive church service in the morning to iconic performances at The Rose Room that evening, the second annual Pride in Dallas week ended on Sunday, Sep. 17 with fantastic fanfare on the day’s many stages.

Animated, colorfully-clad drag queens danced in the wake of the Texas Legislature’s attack on the LGBTQ community exhibited by Senate Bill 12, conceived to prohibit drag performances in front of children.

Cathedral of Hope’s 10 a.m. service kicked the day off with its own strong, concise and timely message that was met with a standing ovation: “Drag is not a crime.”

Rows of drag queens in feathers and jewels sat beneath a stained glass window that read “Esperanza,” the Spanish word for “hope.” With fans in hand and their painted faces lifted to the ornate altar, the queens traded the hateful words uttered by protestors outside for hopeful ones.

“Here, we are in a sacred, safe space,” Senior Pastor Neil Thomas said. “Here, we know that if it’s not love, it’s not God. We stand in solidarity.

“All too often, [drag queens] are not invited to the table of the Lord, but this is a table set for you,” he declared.

A minister clad in white vestments and a rainbow stole walked Penny Cilyn, a professional drag queen, up onto the altar. “Oh my goodness, a drag queen reading from the good book,” Thomas said in jest, clutching his chest. The congregation laughed, and Penny Cilyn adjusted her crown and began reading.

Thomas’ sermon addressed the small group of protestors outside the church: “The most compassionate thing we can do is just to let them be,” he told his church. “We are not here to argue with one another or condemn one another. Hasn’t that happened to us?”

Several members of the Dallas chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a 45-year-old international organization, attended the service. Lola Hangars, a 10-year member, said it was the best Christian service she’d ever seen.

Christina Manger, a 13-year-Sister, said their mission is to share joy, expiate stigmatic guilt and raise money for women’s and LGBTQ charities in Dallas. Manger said she grew up hearing the same messages the protestors perpetuated outside, so to be in such an accepting, affirming church was “overwhelming.”

“Walking through all the heckling outside was like a dry desert,” congregant Sheri Vaden said. “But coming inside was like entering into a beautiful, lush oasis that celebrates love. It’s not just tolerance or acceptance here; it’s celebration.”

Thomas said that as pastor of a largely LGBTQ congregation, he aims to get people who have had negative church experiences back into church to let them know that “we’re in it together.”

“It was amazing to see so many drag queens here, to see the diversity of our community,” he said. “To be able to show up anywhere in your full authenticity enables you to settle into the reality that you are loved, regardless.”

Hundreds of church-goers headed to Cedar Springs Road after the service, intent on either finding a good spot to watch the parade or eating and drinking at one of the many drag brunches, one of which was at Hamburger Mary’s.

Patrick Mikyles emceed the event, bathed in pink LED lights and raucous laughter from the audience. The house was packed, and psychedelic light shows accented the performers’ bright taffeta, tulle and feathered dresses as they lip-synced the house down.

Performers included Hamburger Mary’s Show Director Liquor Mini, alongside Naomi Evans, Dulce Strutts, Shasta Montana and others.

“Drag is so mainstream now,” Liquor Mini, aka Danny Lee Cabrera, said. “I really haven’t received any negativity around my art, so when it comes to [SB12] I feel like it’s a small and powerful group of hateful people who have probably never been to a drag show that are making these decisions.”

Marissah D’amour Starr, eight-year drag veteran and one of the newest additions to Hamburger Mary’s cast, said she wishes that group of people would be more understanding. “I never thought I would do drag, but through being curious and exploring that side of myself, I’ve learned so much about who I am,” Starr said. “I’m not hurting anybody, so I really don’t get what the problem is.”

A table of five straight women in their 60s and 70s sat right at the front for the show, waving dollar bills and exchanging delighted smiles and entertained gasps. One of the women, Sonya Nichols, said she got the group together to celebrate 40 years of friendship.

“You can have a good time here, and you won’t offend anybody!” Nichols said.

She said in 2003, her husband and son accidentally ended up at a drag show at another Hamburger Mary’s location. “They had a blast!,” she said. “So as soon as I knew Hamburger Mary’s was opening back up and holding drag shows, I scheduled this for all of us. I didn’t know it was Pride week, but this has been awesome!”

In regards to SB12, Nichols said parents should use discretion when deciding what shows they take their children to — whether it be movies, stand-up comedy acts, or drag shows. Her friend, Deborah Brossett, said that if legislators didn’t make drag an issue, it wouldn’t be one.

“Younger kids nowadays don’t care about the things we used to,” Brossett said. “It’s our generation that’s so judgy. But here, it doesn’t matter who we are — if we’re straight or gay. It’s just all love.”

At the parade, dozens of children sat, giddy, atop their parents’ shoulders, holding out their hands as colorful drag queens dressed to the nines doled out high-fives. Thousands of onlookers danced and cheered and waved rainbow flags, unhindered by expected but nonexistent protestors.

Officer Jennifer Luna with Dallas Police Department said 12 officers were stationed on the parade route, more monitored the feeder roads, and, overhead, a helicopter kept surveillance from the sky. She said there weren’t any incidents of violence or arrests during the parade.

James Ware, who founded Pride in Dallas, said last year’s event was the first Pride parade in Dallas to host a high school marching band last year. This year, five Dallas high school bands participated.

DFW native and RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Alyssa Edwards reigned over the parade alongside Chris Sapphire, Oak Cliff native and star of Netflix’s The Circle (Season 1) as co-grand marshals. After the parade, Sapphire joined his friends on the patio at Hamburger Mary’s. “Riding with Alyssa was incredible,” he said. “She single-handedly changed my life when she suggested I go on The Circle.”

He said that growing up in Dallas, he attended Pride parades as a child and frequents bars on the Strip now. “This is my home, so to be recognized here and to represent — it’s just a dream come true,” he declared.

Organizations with members of all ages showed their Pride. Some of the groups that marched in the parade include Cathedral of Hope, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Skyline High School, Abounding Prosperity Inc., Out of the Closet, Girl Scout Pride Crew, Resource Center, Gay-La Fair Family Reunion, Organización Latina Trans in Texas, Dallas Social Queer Org, and Texas Teasers.

Ware said the parade’s theme was “Stronger 2gether,” and the message that encapsulated the day was clear as it rang out through Oak Lawn: Love is love, and love abounded through Dallas’ streets that day.