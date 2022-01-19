MUTTS Canine Cantina is searching for the brand’s next 2022 mascot to “rePAWsent” the MUTTS brand across all corporate and franchise stores with a social media contest that launched in early January and closes next Monday, Jan. 24.

The contest’s four-legged winner will be turned into an illustrated character that will be featured on MUTTS’ social media, gifs and email newsletters, as well as on branded merchandise for annual events like Woofstock. The winner will also receive a free one-year membership to any MUTTS dog park.

Dog owners can enter their pets to the MUTTS Mascot contest on the @muttscantina Instagram page. Applicants who submit their dog must post a picture of their mutt – a dog with more than two breeds in their genetic makeup – with a caption explaining why their pooch is the “ultiMUTT” choice for the job. The applicant’s Instagram account must be public for the MUTTS team to view the post featuring a photo of their mixed-breed dog, tag @muttscantina, and use #muttsmascot to be qualified.

To conclude the contest, @muttscantina will select the winner and ask its audience to guess the breed makeup of the lucky mutt, which will be revealed after the pup takes a DNA test.

Mutts Canine Cantina, an off-leash dog park with an outdoor bar and grill, currently has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Allen.

For more information visit @muttscantina on Instagram or muttscantina.com.

— Tammye Nash