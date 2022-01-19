Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the marriage equality lawsuit that legalized same-sex marriage, announced he is running for Congress.

Obergefell will run for the 89th House district that is currently held by a Republican. But the district lines are still under review.

Last week, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the newly drawn maps violate the state constitution, which forbids partisan gerrymandering.

He made his announcement on Twitter. He wrote: I’m Jim Obergefell, and you have my promise that I will work hard every day to improve the lives of everyone in Ottawa and Erie counties and all of Ohio. To watch the full video and learn more about my campaign visit my website here: http://obergefellforohio.com.

In 2013, Obergefell married John Arthur. Arthur had ALS and marriage was not yet legal in Ohio. So they traveled to Maryland on a medivac flight, married on the tarmac and returned home. After his husband died, Obergefell sued for his marriage to be recognized for estate purposes. Ohio refused.

Marriage became legal when Obergefell and others won their case at the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2015.