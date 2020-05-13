A week from tonight, Impulse Dallas will be the latest nonprofit to turn the shutdown into an opportunity to be creative. On May 20 at 7 p.m.., the group will launch the livestreamed game show Big D Know-It-All, a combination of Family Feud and Who Wants to Be a Millionnaire that pits two charities head-to-head in a three round trivia competition. For the first episode, the Sister of Perpetual Indulgence will face off against Arttitude to win fabulous prizes… and of course entertain us at home.

Contestants aren’t the only ones who can benefit, though. Audience members can interact (as one of the “lifelines”) and fill out a post-show survey to enter to win prizes. (It will be streamed over Facebook Live and Zoom, but only Zoom registrants can participate.)

Registration is open now (click here); nonprofits wanting to participate in future episodes can also apply (learn about it here).

— Arnold Wayne Jones