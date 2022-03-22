The body of Elise Malary, 31, a prominent transgender activist missing since March 9, was found last Thursday, March 17, in Lake Michigan, according to a report by Washington Blade. Evanston, Ill., police confirmed Saturday that the body pulled from the lake was Malary.

Malary sent a text to her sister, Fabiana, around 9 a.m. on March 9. That was her last known contact. Her family reported her missing on March 11, and when police went to her apartment to investigate, they found the apartment unlocked but with no signs of foul play, and her car was missing.

Her 2008 Honda Accord was found late Tuesday, March 15, in a parking lot about two blocks from her home in Evanston, and police are searching video to find out who left the car there.

— Tammye Nash