Wow! Other states are more LGBTQ business-friendly than Texas. Quelle surprise.

“Texas trails nearly all states when it comes to offering an inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ workers,” according to a press release from Axios Austin.

New York is the highest ranking state in LGBTQ equality for a second year in a row, scoring 93.67 out of 100 points, according to the study done by Out Leadership. South Carolina is the lowest ranking state in LGBTQ equality for the third year in a row, scoring 33.63 out of 100 points.

Texas ranks 42nd.

Axios explained why it matters. “Companies seeking to expand in Central Texas may find it difficult to attract and retain employees if the region is viewed as being hostile to workers’ rights,” the organization wrote. “And it could be harder to lure new businesses to the state.”

And Axios places the blame directly on Gov. Greg Abbott saying he’s had it both ways: “selling Texas as low-regulation and business-friendly even as he has ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transgender kids for child abuse for pursuing gender-affirming care.” The report give Abbott a score of 1 out of 5.

Out Leadership claims, “states, cities, and municipalities that are more LGBTQ+ friendly reap the benefits of the brightest minds.”

— David Taffet