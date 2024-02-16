The Houston Chronicle Editorial Board has endorsed Lauren Ashley Simmons, the primary opponent to Democratic Rep. Shawn Thierry. An endorsement from an editorial board should not be news. But for a LGBTQ audience, and anyone who cares about human decency, here’s why this one is important.

Thierry is the Democrat who backed the book ban bill and the ban on gender affirming care this past session. And she backed law barring trans college athletes from playing school sports based on gender.

I’m fine with people voting their conscience, even if ill-informed, and she has led the charge on addressing maternal mortality in the state. But she pissed off LGBTQ and progressive activists by regurgitating the GOP talking points on the House floor during debate over the gender-affirming health care ban, sometimes crying when talking about protecting children. The very conservative Insurance Committee Chair Dr. Tom Oliverson, the bill’s author, praised her vote, calling it “intellectually honest.” She also slammed activists for going after her vote and alleged racism, even when many of the opponents replying to her on X (aka Twitter) were women of color.