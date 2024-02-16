Tasty Notes has a new name with Foodie Fridays serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Texas Chef teams up with Taco Bell to reimagine the Crunchwrap Supreme

At Taco Bell’s first Live Más LIVE event in Las Vegas last Friday, , the fast food chain announced the launch of TBX, a new program that supports emerging culinary talent where chefs can help co-create menu itmes.

They then introduced the inaugaral members of the program with three chefs all remixing the Crunchwrap Supreme. Among the chefs is Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter in San Antonio.

“Our goal with the TBX program is to both shine a light on incredible culinary talent, as well as bring a wider range of flavors, cuisine and inspiration to Taco Bell’s menu,” Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews stated. “It’s no secret that fans hack the Crunchwrap Supreme recipe more than any other Taco Bell menu item—it’s a beloved product that inspires the same innovation it was developed with. To say we are excited to see how these chefs will remix the Crunchwrap Supreme in the months to come is an understatement.”

According to the provided bio, Chef Dobbertin is a devout Taco Bell fan who would seek out Taco Bell when living abroad to satisfy her cravings for American comfort food. The repeat 2023 and 2024 James Beard Award Semi-Finalist is known for her commitment to creating delightful, immersive dining experiences rooted in Asian-American cuisine with South Texas influence. Dobbertin owns the San Antonio staple restaurant Best Quality Daughter along with several successful pop-ups.

No announceent of when to expect these Crunchwrap Supremes, but Taco Bell has updated its menu with a slew of new items to whet our drive-thru appetites.

Taco Cabana announces new limited-time-only menu items

This month, Taco Cabana will introduce new fish tacs, chilaquiles bowls and a Big Red maragarita to its menu for a limited time at participating locations.

Launching in time for the Lent, its new fish tacos are made with wild caught, beer-battered Icelandic cod topped with a creamy pepper-limón sauce, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. The fish tacos are available individually, as a taco plate and as a combo. The tacos began on Wednesday and sered through Easter.

The all new chilaquiles bowls feature crispy tortilla strips topped with scrambled eggs and the guest’s choice of ranchero or green sauces. The bowls are then topped off with sour cream and sprinkled with cotija cheese. Taco Cabana’s salsa verde recipe also returns to stores this month that go perfectly with the bowls and will be available to-go and at the in-store salsa bars. The chilaquiles bowls will be available all day at Taco Cabana began on Wednesday for a limited time only.

Finally, Taco Cabana’s newest margarita featuring Big Red comes just in time for National Margarita Day on Feb. 22. Taco Cabana worked closely with the team at Keurig Dr Pepper to come up with an innovative way to mix Taco Cabana’s margaritas with Big Red in a way that blends and showcases the flavors that consumers love. Guests can purchase the drink as a single serving, a margarita yard or in gallon size. Guests can also get a limited time combo with two Barbacoa Tacos and the new margarita. All will be available starting Feb. 22 for a limited time only.

Have brunch like the Ewings at Southfork Ranch this Easter

Get your Dallas vibe on when Southfork Ranch will transform its grand atrium into a festive spot for Easter brunch on March 30 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition to the delicious brunch offerings. The four-course brunch buffet features two carving stations, an array of side dishes and a chef’s selection of sweets for dessert.

Brunch service includes a complimentary mimosa with the adult ticket. Additional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including a Bloody Mary Bar, will be available for purchase. Reservations are $80 for adults, $60 for children 7-12 and free for six and younger. Purchase tickets here.

Southfork’s Easter brunch menu:

Salad

Spinach Salad with strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette and ranch

Waldorf Salad

Entrees

Pineapple-Glazed Baked Ham

Pancakes with Strawberries, Blueberry Compote, Whipped Cream, and Maple Syrup

Carving Stations

Prime Rib with Au Jus and Horseradish Cream

Herb-Crusted Lamb with Garlic and Rosemary

Sides

Herb-Baked Mac & Cheese

Dauphinoise Potatoes

Green Beans Almondine

Roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon

Rolls and creamy butter

Desserts

Chef’s Selection of Easter Sweets

Fancy toast comes to Addison with Toastique

Toastique opened its doors to its first location in Texas last Friday in Addison. The family-run business by Penny and Mike Mrva work to pormote health-conscious concepts with its toast creations and crafted smoothies.

The menu features gourmet toasts such as the Avocado Smash made with avocado, watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil and microgreens on multigrain toast as well as bowls such as the Matcha blended with spinach, kale, banana, mango, match, hemp see, flax seed, coconut water and lime topped with pineapple, strawberry, dates, granola, cocoa nibs, mint and honey drizzle. Try a smoothie like its nutrient packed Blue Mystique blended with blue spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango and almond milk.

The menu also features a selection of cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee and convenient grab-and-go options.

Toastique is located at 5467 Beltline Road in Addison.

The Cajun Market at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill now offering mudbugs at market price

Last year was not a good year for crawfish lovers. Heat waves and drought kinda messed up the market, but this mid-cities restaurant is now working to catch fans up on all that missed flavor.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to be able to bring you the freshest crawfish from Louisiana. This season has been a rough one,” Phil Tullis, operating partner of The Cajun Market at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill said in a press release. “We’re so happy to be able to share our take on mudbugs, corn and potatoes with our guests at a competitive price.”

Traditional Louisiana boiled crawfish will be sold with corn and potatoes for both dine-in and take out at market price, currently $12.99 a pound.

–Compiled by Rich Lopez