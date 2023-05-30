The Texas House of Representatives today (Monday, May 29) named a seven-person board to present the case for convicting now-suspended-and-impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the Texas Senate, and House LGBTQ Caucus member and Houston Democrat Ann Johnson is vice chair of the group.

And the state Senate agreed to start its trial of Paxton no later than Aug. 28.

The board of impeachment managers includes seven Republicans and five Democrats. Republican Rep. Andrew Murr of Junction is the chair.

Other Republicans on the board include Reps. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth (who noted last week that after the articles of impeachment were announced Paxton started calling lawmakers while they were busy on the House floor and threatening them with political repercussions); Jeff Leach of Plano, Morgan Meyer of University Park, Briscoe Cain of Deer Park, Cody Casut of Angleton and David Spiller of Jacksboro.

Democrats on the board in addition to Johnson are Joe Moody of El Paso, Terry Canales of Edinburg, Oscar Longoria of Mission and Erin Gámez of Brownsville.

This evening the Senate unanimously adopted a resolution laying out the timeline for the next steps and appointed a seven-member committee to prepare recommendations on the rules of procedure for the trial. The committee will present those recommendations to the pull Senate on June 20, then Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, president of the Senate will set the date for the Senate to convene as a court of impeachment, the Texas Tribune reports.

The Tribune also reported that, in addition to Paxton calling to threaten lawmakers as Geren pointed out, after the House voted last Saturday, May 27, to impeach Paxton, the Attorney General’s office, now under the temporary direction of First Assistant AG Brent Webster, delivered documents to senators outlining Paxton’s defense. The documents included a letter signed by Webster.

Rep. Ann Johnson suggested the delivery of those documents was the same thing as attempting to interfere with a trial.

Johnson said, the Tribune reports, “We expect that … the individuals on the other side would realize dropping a binder on your potential jurors could be considered a tampering or attempting to interfere with a lawful process..” She added that she appreciates statements from Patrick and several of the senators saying they understand their duties in this process and honoring their sworn oath.”

— Tammye Nash