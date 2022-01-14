Abounding Prosperity CEO Kirk Myers

Myers, Bazaldua hosting event to unveil crosswalks in South Dallas

Tammye Nash | Managing Editor

Abounding Prosperity Inc. CEO Kirk Myers and Dallas’ District 7 City Councilman Adam Bazaldua will host the unveiling of a new “All Black Lives Matter” crosswalk on Monday, Jan. 17, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Malcolm X Boulevard.

The unveiling is set for 12:30 p.m., and others expected to attend include state Sen. Royce West, state Rep. Carl Sherman, state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez.

The Dallas City Council unanimously approved the All Black Lives Matter crosswalk project last month on Dec. 8. Bazaldua said, “I’m so excited and proud of our City Council for unanimously approving the “All Black Lives Matter” crosswalks in South Dallas because together we are taking a united stance that BlackLivesMatter.”

Bazaldua said the word “All” was added so that sub-communities within the Black community, such as LGBTQ individuals who he said sometimes get left out of the conversation, would feel included.

Abounding Prosperity has agreed to pay for the crosswalks and will maintain them for the next 10 years with private funds received for the project.

“Abounding Prosperity is highly excited that the Dallas City Council was able to approve a resolution so quickly and unanimously,” Myers said. “I hope that Black community members who have witnessed systemic inequities through intersections in life realize that their lives have value in and out of the margins. And for those not aware or who do not acknowledge these inequities, we hope they find moments of introspection and reflection for the lives of others that may not look or live like them and find common points that bind us to build a stronger, more united community from there.”

He continued, “Streets connect people, and this street installation project reminds us to join hands, hearts and minds to make our communities safer with opportunity, freedom and justice for all. The crosswalks can be a symbol of a new chapter for the city of Dallas. I want to thank all involved in this process for their collaboration and partnership to bring this project to life.”

The other painted crosswalks are located at the intersections of Al Lipscomb Way and South Ervay Way, Al Lipscomb Way and South Harwood, Al Lipscomb Way and Malcolm X Blvd, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Colonial Ave., and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Jackson Blvd.

The installations will be in red, yellow and black. Red symbolizes the blood (life); yellow symbolizes optimism and growth, and black signifies progressiveness and strength.

The unveiling was set for Jan. 17 to honor the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Dallas Southern Pride is hosting the MLK Mega Party, as part of the All Black Lives Matter Weekend, on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., at The Statler Ballroom, 1914 Commerce Street.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, with access to a cash bar and concession, and $60 for VIP admission, which includes two drink tickets and closer access to the stage. Guests can also purchase a section for $1,000 which includes entry for six people, cushioned seats, bottle service and light bites.

For more information on the crosswalk unveiling and on the MLK Mega Party and other events, visit DallasSouthernPride.com.