Great American Hero gets second chance; more Italian cuisine in Oak Lawn

RICH LOPEZ | Staff Writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

For a minute there, the Gayborhood was in danger of losing an icon. The bright yellow home of Great American Hero has been a longstanding institution on Lemmon Avenue. But owner Dominic Oliverie announced late last year that the restaurant would close in December — but then it was saved.

Local business owners Danny Wilson and Jacob Cox — who founded Rocket Fizz, Pop Culture DTX and Select Start — have stepped in to take over the restaurant. The two have purchased the sandwich shop, and it re-opened on Monday.

Great American Hero has served the area for 47 years and had multiple locations throughout the city. But the Lemmon Avenue location was its signature. The story is already famous locally: Cox visited the shop and then continued to do so for the next 30 days, in which he and Oliverie worked out the details.

Because Oliverie had already sold the land, the restaurant will remain in that location only for the next three months. Cox told WFAA that the lease would be too expensive, so the plan is to find a new location. But there is no word yet on whether the new location will be in the Oak Lawn area.

Italian Flavor

The Strip now has two new spots for some different Italian flavors. In November, the Strip’s new pizza joint, Zio Al’s Pizza & Pasta, opened in the old Cafe Brazil location. This is the fourth location for the restaurant which offers post-club nosh until 3 a.m. (@ZioAls)

Enoteca Italia had its grand opening on New Year’s Day. Located in The Centrum, this family-owned business features homemade pasta on its modern menu of Italian dishes with unique twists. The restaurant also serves a selection of seafood, desserts and main courses. It is closed Mondays and opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday for dinner service. (@EnotecaItalia)

Get it while you can

For those who didn’t make resolutions about dieting and the like, you’re in luck. Several restaurants have announced changes and new additions to their menus with some limited time offers. These locations and chains and are offering something a bit extra for the time being.

El Fenix will have a new brunch menu starting Jan. 17 that will feature migas, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, huevos con papas, huevos con papas y chorizo and huevos con papas y bacon.

Village Burger Bar will drop some Cheese Bombs, featuring popcorn chicken, white queso and cheese curds, on its menus Jan. 17.

Last week, Taqueria La Ventana expanded its menu with breakfast bowls, mimosas and bloody marys. Snuffer’s added Grilled Cheese to its menu this past Monday. Meso Maya also added a new guava cocktail and gourmet cheeseburger to its menus on the same day. The restaurant will launch margarita flights Feb. 1.

Speaking of, the Lunar New Year starts Feb. 1 and Wok Star will offer specialty cocktails, dragon dancers, lanterns, a specialty dish, beef dumplings and more to celebrate.