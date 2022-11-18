Spirits can definitely add to the spirit of the holidays. A strong drink can warm up the coldest day and elevate a party or dinner with sophistication and flavor.

House of Aberfeldy scotch (above)

Known as “The Golden Dram” because of its water source, the Pitilie Burn, House of Aberfeldy is an ideal gift for all scotch and spirits lovers. Consider any of the below marques, with options for everyone, no matter where they are on their whisky journey. The House of Aberfeldy includes: Aberfeldy 12 Year Old, a smooth dram that features a honeyed sweetness paired with notes of spiced vanilla, fudge and pineapple, $60; the 16 Year Old, a perfectly-aged whisky rich with notes of honey, dark chocolate and undertones of fruitcake, $144; The 21 Year Old, offering a complex flavor with notes of honey paired perfectly with the flavors of toasted coconut and dried fruits, $224. Sold at major liquor retailers. Aberfeldy.com.

Wolf Point Straight Bourbon

This single barrel release has flavors and characters unique to the individual barrel with notes of vanilla, brown sugar and oak. Aged at least three years in new charred American oak barrels, the straight bourbon is 92 proof and loosely filtered for a distinguished taste. $46. WolfPointDistilling.com.

Craigellachie 13 Armagnac Cask Finish

Launched this August, Craigellachie initially matured for 13 years in American oak, in a combination of refilled and re-charred bourbon barrels. Tastes of baked apples dusted with cinnamon and notes of caramel shortcake are offset by signature syrupy pineapples and fiery bonfire night aromas. Ummm, delicious! $64.99. At all major liquor stores and outlets. Cragellachie.com.

Beringer Vineyards luxury wines

The Private Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Private Reserve Chardonnay are the perfect red and white options to gift to the wine lovers in your life or to serve with your own holiday meals. The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon is rich and deep in flavor with a combination of fresh berry notes resulting in a structured character with a long, textured finish. Pairs well with beef dishes. $175. Beringer Vineyards 2020 Private Reserve Napa Valley Chardonnay is layered and complex in classic Californian character. The label features expressive aromas of citrus blossom, jasmine and lemon curd, with tropical flavors of white nectarine, peach and grilled pineapple. The well-integrated oak shows notes of brioche, vanilla and ginger spice for a fresh finish that could make an ideal summer wine — but why wait til then? $50.



St. Germain Royale Dash

The St. Germain Royale Dash delivers a dash of St. Germain elderflower liqueur into two champagne flutes to create this Royale cocktail flush with the sweetness of fresh elderflowers. Surrounding the bottle of St. Germain are holders for garnishes to personalize and add a touch of je ne sais quoi to the serve. Fancy! Champagne flutes not included. $250. ReserveBar.com.

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

There are three good reasons to gift this liqueur. First, it’s the world’s first farm-to-table Irish cream liqueur with cream from five generational family-owned farms in County Cork, Ireland. Next, what sets this apart is that the dairy cream richness is combined with 10 percent Irish whiskey as opposed to other brands that use less than – LESS THAN – 1 percent. Finally, there’s the charming aesthetic: The package is a replica of the milk bottles from an earlier time with a ceramic swing-top cap swinging from a metal handle. $32.99. FiveFarmsIrishCream.com.

Gay apparel

You should always dress for the occasion, and the holidays are no exception. Here are some suggestions for gifts that help your beloved don their gayest apparel.

Rufskin lounging shorts

These sport-lounge shorts offer major comfort with its like-buttah soft double-sided brushed knit in a deep forest hue. They stretch for lunging, deathdrops, high kicks while also showing off those quads. Your gym rat and thicc-legged friends will appreciate that. Available in five colors total. $69. Rufskin.com.

Holiday slippers

What’s a better way to tell someone you care by keeping their toesies warm – but with some sass for good measure. REEF, the surf-inspired footwear brand has teamed up with holiday apparel company Tipsy Elves for a cheeky gift for friends and family who will either get the joke or just might be on your naughty list. The limited-edition collection of cozy men’s and women’s slipper styles may shower them with attention but also keep them comfortable around the house and sitting with the family for the holidays. $54.95. TipsyElves.com.

Sweater weather

BESPOKE MODA’s red turtleneck sweater steps up the cozy weather apparel game. The simplicity is what makes it stylish but it also hugs the body in all the right and comfy ways. A red sweater is kind of a must for the season, but it’s also available in other colors. $59. Skivvies 4001 Cedar Springs Road. 214-559-4955. FB:@skivviesdallas.