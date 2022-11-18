Whether it’s for a road trip or a plane ride, travel gifts can make any excursion into a more pleasant one.

Whether it’s a bag or an accessory, anything to make the trip a fun one is a welcome gift

Motel Nights (above)

How about a stay at drag performer Trixie Mattel’s motel for a holiday gift? Talk about the unexpected but also kinda awesome gift! The story of the Trixie Motel played out on the titular Discovery+ show. But see the place up close whether with your friend or partner or whatever. Enjoy the abundant hot pink exteriors and colorful suites and a dip in the fabulous retro pool. Rates vary. TrixieMotel.com.

Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain is officially open for its 50th winter season and offers beginner and intermediate runs. A trip to these mountains is the perfect gift for the ski fan in your life, who will enjoy this Colorado resort with its 155 trails and more than 2,500 acres for skiing, four mountain bowls and Woodward Mountain Park. CopperColorado.com.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential Carry-On Spinner

Seems like the best idea lately when traveling is not to check in your luggage. So carry-on is the way to go, and this Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential Carry-On Spinner makes it easy. Featuring one-touch CX-technology which expands the bag and compresses it for travel. What? The bag comes with shock absorbing wheels, an easy-access SpeedThru pocket for safe storage and a built-in tri-fold garment folder. $699. Briggs-Riley.com.

Solo’s Duane Hybrid bag

Whether you are commuting or spending a weekend with that new potential person from Bumble, the right size bag comes in handy. Available in a variety of colors, this bag converts from briefcase to a backpack in seconds while looking snazzy and sleek the whole way through. The Duane Hybrid also features a fully padded laptop sleeve and an internal sleeve for a tablet along with two front pockets for added storage and easy access. $64.99. Solo-NY.com.

This and That

Looking for a last-minute gift, or for something a little bit different for that friend who is, well, a little bit different? Or maybe you need a gift for the person who has everything. Here are some ideas

Dog days

Subtle in design, this Italgem Steel ion-plated stainless steel CZ dog tag can add a specific bit of bling to leather parties and bear roundups. The inches measure up — 22 inches for the chain. Now that’s something to show off. $180. Outlines Men’s Wear, 3906 Cedar Springs Road. 214-528-1955. OutlinesMenswear.com

Tom of Finland coloring book

Containing more than 40 of Tom’s pen-and-ink illustrations, Tom of Finland’s first-ever coloring book will bring hours of fun. Give your friends the chance to color some of Tom’s most famous erotic queer art with all the big bulges, butts and beef ToF is famous for. $24.99. Alternatives,

1720 W. Mockingbird Lane,214-630-7071. NewFineArtsAlternatives.com.

Game nights

Queer-centric games can really change up game nights with friends. Hopefully they will host after you give them one of these board games like Borderlands Tiny Tina. It’s just like being in a romantic comedy. $50. Thirsty Sword Lesbians celebrates the love, power and existence of queer people. $30. Common Ground Games, 1314 Inwood Road. BoardGamesDallas.com.

Super gifts

For the DC comics fan in your life, these sculptures turn heroes into 3D art. From the pages of Batman: The Killing Joke, this Batman is designed by artist Brian Bolland. $150. Or straight from Krypton is this new bust of Supergirl with a new costume and origin from DC. $69.99. Zeus Comics & Collectibles, 1334 Inwood Road. ZeusComics.com.