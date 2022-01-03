Hidden Door President and General Manager Harvey Meissner announced Dec. 22 that the bar would be closing until at least Jan. 5 in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19. As the Omicron variant continues to fuel a new surge in COVID cases, Meissner announced today that Hidden Door will remain closed until the surge has subsided.

In a statement emailed to Dallas Voice, Meissner said:

“When we felt the dangers of COVID demanded it, The Hidden Door closed in mid-December. The best information then was that the crisis may be over by early January. We now know that was optimistic. As we did in 2020, we will remain closed until this wave of COVID has diminished, and it’s safe for our family of customers and employees. Please, do your part to make this soon.”

— Tammye Nash