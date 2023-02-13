ICYMI, the Purple Foundation has dropped its full schedule of events for this year’s Purple Party – Purple Odyssey. The dance event runs May 4-8 with a number of parties throughout various venues. Tickets are available now.

Purple Odyssey will also feature a welcome center open for two days at the host hotel Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center where will-call tickets and passes will be held as well as hospitality and information desk.

All set? All right – now get your calendar and plan your party nights with the following schedule:

May 4: Roar Welcome Party with Isis Muretech and Tyler Moore, Station 4. 10 p.m.

May 5: Rise Pool Party with Roland Belmares and Haus of Kaiser, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. Noon.

May 5: Ignite Opening Party with Leo Blanco and Chris Royal, Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s. 10 p.m.

May 6: Afterburn with Sam Gee, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. 4 a.m.

May 6: Rise Pool Party with Dan Slater and DJ Level, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. Noon.

May 6: The Purple Party Main Event with Eddie Martinez, Liza Rodriguez and Jamey Boozer, Fair Park Coliseum. 10 p.m.

May 7: Aftermath with DJ Merac, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. 4 a.m.

May 7: Rise Pool Party with Danny Verde and Josh Sanders, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. Noon.

May 7: Revival Tea Dance with Calagna, Joe Gauthreaux and DJ 008, Strauss Square at AT&T Performing Arts Center. 4 p.m.

May 7: Glow Closing Party with Micky Friedmann and Nick Stracener, Southside Ballroom at Gilley’s. 10 p.m.

May 8: Afterglow with Cindel, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. 4 a.m.

–Rich Lopez