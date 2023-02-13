(Photo courtesy Purple Foundation)

ICYMI, the Purple Foundation has dropped its full schedule of events for this year’s Purple Party Purple Odyssey. The dance event runs May 4-8 with a number of parties throughout various venues. Tickets are available now.

Purple Odyssey will also feature a welcome center open for two days at the host hotel Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center where will-call tickets and passes will be held as well as hospitality and information desk.

All set? All right now get your calendar and plan your party nights with the following schedule:

May 4: Roar Welcome Party with Isis Muretech and Tyler Moore, Station 4. 10 p.m.

May 5: Rise Pool Party with Roland Belmares and Haus of Kaiser, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. Noon.

May 5: Ignite Opening Party with Leo Blanco and Chris Royal, Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s. 10 p.m.

May 6: Afterburn with Sam Gee, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. 4 a.m.

May 6: Rise Pool Party with Dan Slater and DJ Level, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. Noon.

May 6: The Purple Party Main Event with Eddie Martinez, Liza Rodriguez and Jamey Boozer, Fair Park Coliseum. 10 p.m.

May 7: Aftermath with DJ Merac, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. 4 a.m.

May 7: Rise Pool Party with Danny Verde and Josh Sanders, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. Noon.

May 7: Revival Tea Dance with Calagna, Joe Gauthreaux and DJ 008, Strauss Square at AT&T Performing Arts Center. 4 p.m.

May 7: Glow Closing Party with Micky Friedmann and Nick Stracener, Southside Ballroom at Gilley’s. 10 p.m.

May 8: Afterglow with Cindel, Dallas Marriott Suites Market Center. 4 a.m.

–Rich Lopez