Legacy Cares has an Amazon wish list and is asking supporters to help stock the shelves at the agency’s Master Leasing apartments and at Legacy Founders Cottage.

Here’s what incoming Executive Director Brooke Nickerson-Henderson wrote:

“Join us in celebrating Christmas in July, this week during Amazon Prime. Help us restock our shelves at Legacy’s Founders Cottage and our Master Leasing Apartments. All donations go directly to our clients who come to us directly from hospitals, the streets, and shelters.”

Click here to visit Legacy Cares’ Amazon Wish List.

— David Taffet